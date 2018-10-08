AL GORMAN: Rep. Bergman helping further climate change

TO THE EDITOR:

Please allow me to send a heartfelt thank you to Congressman Jack Bergman. Congressman, reports on climate change have been coming out with blistering frequency of late. The reports, all the reports, show alarmingly increasing global temperatures. With this will come flooding in coastal areas and a slew of other local and global problems. Imagine the bill the U.S. taxpayer will get when we have to protect Los Angeles or New York City from flooding.

But a bright side for me, and why I want to thank you, no more bulky sweaters or winter coats. I owe this gratitude to you because of your unwillingness to stand up to the president and his industrial turncoats who will turn a blind eye to this local issue — even going as far as saying China made up climate change.

Joining a climate caucus is not enough. Be a leader of change, be the leader Michigan 1st District put you there to be. Be a leader or go the way of the honey bee and let somebody else lead the charge for us.

I actually like my sweaters, I want to hand them down to my children and to their children, but I really don’t think they will need them as we race to global misery. Thank you Congressman Bergman.

Al Gorman

Manistee