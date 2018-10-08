Learn to play bunco at Near & Farr Friends on Oct. 11

ONEKAMA — Bunco originated in 19th century England where it was known as “8 dice cloth.”

It was first played in the USA in 1855 in San Francisco. Bunco was almost always played in gambling parlors; during prohibition it was often associated with a speakeasy. The game saw a resurgence in early 2000. Points are accumulated based upon the round (1-6) and dice totals with each roll.

Bunco is a game that anyone can play and no skill is required. It is also a great way for people to get to know one another since talking during a game is part of the experience. Newcomers to the area are encouraged to join the fun on at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Onekama Township Hall. New and experienced players are welcome as well.

Other upcoming Near & Farr Friends Events:

• Oct. 18: Meet at the Chapel on the Lake for history and tour

• Oct. 25: The Brooks Family History in Onekama

• Nov. 1: Euchre Tournament

• Nov. 8: Workshop to make Table Dec for Thanskgiving and Christmas

• Nov. 15: Deer in the Headlights and other games to recognize Opening Day

• Nov. 29: Harbor Commission – Portage Lake Channel and economic benefits

Near & Farr Friends meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Onekama Township Hall (located at 5435 Main St.) for fun, games and lectures. There is no charge to attend the presentations or game days. Watch for posters and announcements on www.Onekama.info and Facebook at “1, Onekama,Michigan.”

Sign up to receive weekly emails about each week’s program at nearandfarrfriends@gmail.com.

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.