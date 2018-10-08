‘Look, listen, learn’: Brethren students practice fire prevention

BRETHREN — Loud music and cheers from K-6th grade students could be heard at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools on Monday, while Sparky the fire dog motivated all in attendance to pay attention to fire safety this October.

A safety program was held at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools on Monday for National Fire Prevention Week, which takes place from Oct. 7-13. Gov. Rick Snyder also proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month in Michigan.

This year’s theme is modeled after the slogan: “Look, listen, learn, be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

Jakob Veith, principal of Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, said students were asked to complete fire escape plans with their parents/guardians, and the class with the most participation was rewarded with a pizza party.

Local agencies like Norman Township Fire and EMS, Maple Grove Township Fire and EMS, and Dickson Township Fire and EMS were at the program on Monday. The entire day featured a variety of activities, for all kindergarten through 6th grade students.

“We work with our local fire departments and EMTs, and whenever National Fire Prevention Week is we try to run a half day and assembly,” Veith said. “All students complete an emergency escape plan. We are trying to bring more awareness to our kids.”

The fire prevention education event featured an assembly, an escape plan drawing contest, lunch with

the firefighters and several interactive stations. Students transitioned through each station, which had themes like an obstacle course or what to do when a fire occurs at home.

This year, students were also able to learn how to use a fire extinguisher.

“There are different time slots every 45 minutes to an hour, and they will all go through the different stations with the firefighters,” said Veith. “The fire departments all step up to do this each year.”

Students were also able to win prizes and a drawing was held at the end of the assembly, selecting one boy and girl to win free bikes and helmets.

During the assembly, Tina Robinson, fire and emergency safety program coordinator for Maple Grove Township Fire and Norman Township Fire, along with other fire personnel in attendance, reviewed quick safety tips with students. Firefighters even performed to special songs like “Stay low.”

Robinson thanked all firefighters and EMTs for the lives they save, a daunting task that requires many sacrifices.

“Not only (fire personnel), but their family and children have a different lifestyle,” said Robinson. “They really sacrifice a lot, the family and children of (fire personnel) do a lot of sacrificing, as well. If you have an emergency our plans change, and we are happy to do that because that’s what we are here for.”

Each year during the awareness week, Veith said students are typically excited to learn about fire safety and always leave with more knowledge than before.

“For some of the older (students) it is more of a routine, but just getting them to look back at it and understand it is important,” said Veith. “Unfortunately, we had a family lose a home last week. I think it’s touching home-base for some of these kids, more than in years past.”

Families are recommended to know the following fire prevention tips, recommended by state fire marshal:

• Install smoke alarms on every level of the home;

• Never leave cooking unattended;

• Use caution when using space heaters. Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, and place them on a hard-nonflammable surface like a ceramic tile floor. Never leave them unattended;

• Never overload electrical outlets;

• Clean dryer lint from the screen after each load;

• Have a fire extinguisher in the home and know how to use it;

• Develop and practice a home fire escape plan; and

• Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily and are free of clutter; sleep with bedroom doors closed to limit fire spread.