Looking Back for Oct. 9

20 YEARS AGO

DDA approves Riverwalk maintenance

Members of the Manistee Downtown Development Authority agreed Wednesday to spend money on two efforts to maintain the community’s Riverwalk at Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting of the group. The DDA agreed to spend up to $1,500 on maintenance of the landscaping which graces the walk. The money will come from a $9,000 amount established at the DDA’s September regular meeting.

40 YEARS AGO

Chips stumble

Any flickering hopes the Manistee High School football team might have had of salvaging at least a share of the North Central Conference championship this season were doused here Saturday afternoon when the Big Rapids Cardinals, who had posted merely one victory in their first three games, rolled to an easy 34-8 win to open their conference schedule. The Chippewas, who squandered several early scoring opportunities and eventually tumbled to the Reed City Coyotes a week ago in heartrending 14-12 defeat, never really made an threat against the Cardinals who jumped out to a 12-0 lead in dropping the Chips to 2-3 for the season.

Now playing

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Coming Home” starring Jane Fonda and Jon Voight. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

80 YEARS AGO

Lasting peace outlook not good

The extent of Adolf Hitler’s victory in the Central European crisis increased today and the long range outlook for lasting peace diminished. The technicalities of triumph for the Nazi Fuehrer remain to be determined finally by an international commission fixing the boundaries of Czechoslovakia.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum