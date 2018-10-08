MAPS organizes middle school Youth in Government program

MANISTEE — There probably has never been a time in this country’s history when government has been more in the news than it is today.

Students are also watching what is transpiring in that area. That is one of the reasons the Manistee Middle School has decided to start up a Youth in Government program.

YIG Adviser Stacey Andrews-Ramsey said the program has about 30 students taking part in it this year.

“Probably about 20 years ago Michigan Youth in Government wanted to expand programming, so they looked at a middle school program,” said Andrews-Ramsey. “The hope was for about 250 kids and they had about 650 kids that came to the program. Manistee went for about two or three years, but we didn’t have an adviser and they stopped doing it.”

Andrews-Ramsey also runs the MAPS high school Youth in Government program, but said she is now teaching at the middle school level and felt it was a good time to bring the program back to the younger students in MAPS district.

“It’s time to expand this back down to middle school,” said Andrews-Ramsey. “We have about 10 to 12 that have filled out the paperwork to go to the conference. Some others are participating, but not planning to attend the conference.”

Manistee’s group will be attending a statewide conference Nov. 18-20 right before Thanksgiving. They will go to Lansing where they will stay in the Crown Plaza and have one day of full programming at the capitol.

“So it mimics a lot of the high school program only they have added two different twists,” said Andrews-Ramsey. “Besides the legislative program they have added the political compromise where kids are given a political question they have to research which is ‘Should we allow the Great Lakes waters to be diverted to Western states in a water crisis?’ So they have to make a compromise based on that question.”

The other thing they do is a political forum around the same question. The students argue a pro-con scenario and they are scored upon their points and counterpoints.

Andrews-Ramsey said the middle school program will be a good feeder program to the successful high school one that they are currently running at the school.

Middle school students Jack O’Donnell and Braydon Sorenson said they both got hooked on the debating part of the program.

“I got interested because I thought it would be a cool experience to try out,” said Jack. “During one of the first day of classes in Ms. Andrews class we were debating about classroom norms and it really kind of hit me. I very much enjoyed the debating,” said Jack.

Braydon said he thought it would be fun to do because he currently is limited on some of the things he can do.

“It seemed like a fun experience to do,” said Sorenson. “Also it seemed like it would be a good thing for me to do because colleges would look at it. Right now I have a broken leg and can’t play any sports, so it is something I can do. I also really enjoyed the debating when we were doing it in class.”

Seventh grade student Olivia Becerra said it was a school broadcast that piqued her interest in Youth in Government.

“I got interested in Youth in Government last year when they had the Chip Cast, she said. “They had a little segment about it and it looked interesting. I am just trying it out to see if I like and and if I want to do more of it.”