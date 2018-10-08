MDE grant helps area students with healthier food options

BEAR LAKE — Students from three Manistee County School districts will be getting access to more local fruits, vegetables and legumes thanks to grants from the Michigan Department of Education.

Tim Klenow, who is the food service director at Kaleva Norman Dickson, Onekama Consolidated and Bear Lake schools received word about the grant. KND will receive $3,000, Onekama Consolidated $2,000 and Bear Lake $1,500.

These grants will last for the whole school year until June 30, and districts get reimbursed 10 cents on every meal in which those fruits or vegetables are served to students.

“We put it in our monthly claims on what we serve for the end of the month and that is how we get the reimbursement,” said Klenow. “We put in how many servings, and we will get that amount added on to our school meals claim.”

Klenow said the grant funds will give them added opportunity to purchase healthy items for the food service program. He said the purpose of the grant is two-fold with the first part being to improve the daily nutritional eating habits of students. The second part is it supports local farmers and producers of those products.

“It is a state funded pilot program that provides schools up to 10 cents per meal in match funding to purchase Michigan grown fruits, vegetables and legumes,” said Klenow. “This is the third year the state has run the program and our second year of receiving the grant.”

The grant was based strictly off the grant application form, according to Klenow.

“They ask how much you spend in fruits and vegetables throughout the school year, how many meals are served in the year and how much is spent on Michigan produce and if you are an after school district,” said Klenow. “We have always gotten produce from local farms. Now we will have a chance to buy even more.”

Klenow said that the types of items they purchase in this area are two varieties of cherries, three different varieties of plums and more than 10 different kinds of apples. They also purchase watermelon, blueberries, pears, nectarines, heirloom tomatoes, corn on the cob, squash, lettuce, broccoli, turnips and asparagus.

“We have also been able to take advantage of a few Michigan Farm-to-Freezer buyers who flash freeze items like strawberries and asparagus, which obviously have a short Michigan growing season,” said Klenow.

Klenow said the reactions from the students have been very positive. They are excited about the fresh plums and peaches the food service department have brought in during September and the beginning of October.

“I am noticing a big change in consumption just switching from Washington apples to Michigan apples as that has increased consumption up to 75 percent,” said Klenow. “We utilize this local produce we serve and not just the lunch. They get enjoyed in our preschool snacks, breakfast, lunch, after school and our supper programs.”

He added that the locally grown items are so good that instead of taking the required one-half serving per meal, many students are taking twice and sometimes triple that amount with their meals.

“Just because they have that luxury of more variety, more students are willing to take larger amounts,” said Klenow. “Since this is our second year with the program kids are now kind of used to the produce we are getting in.”

Klenow said the number of schools receiving this grant grew substantially in the past year. Last year there were 32 districts awarded the grant and this year 57 districts received it.

“They are expanding districts, so this is definitely growing and the state was awarded more grant money this year,” said Klenow. “Schools typically have from a $1.10 to $1.50 a meal to spend on food and out of that about 30 cents has to be spent on fruits and vegetables, so matching 10 cents a meal grant helps give more fruits and vegetables.”