MESICK — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Fire Investigation Unit and detectives from the Cadillac Post are completing an investigation into a fatal fire, which took place just east of Mesick on Sept. 27.

Christine Ann Dovolos, 66, of Mesick, died in the fire. Dovolos was a resident of the burned home, which was entirely destroyed by the blaze.

The investigation into the exact cause of fire continues, but there is no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.