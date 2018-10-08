POLICE BLOTTER: Manistee City Police investigate multiple traffic crashes

MANISTEE — The Manistee City Police responded to several calls from Oct. 1 to Sunday. All calls may not be reported.

Oct. 1

• Officers conducted a motorist assist on U.S. 31 near Filer Street. The driver did not have insurance for the vehicle. During the inventory search, an open bottle of whiskey was located, hidden next to the driver’s seat. The motorist was issued two misdemeanor violations for these offenses.

Oct. 2

• A hit and run traffic crash, involving a vehicle and a building, was reported in the 100 block of Hancock Street.

• Officers conducted a motorist assist at 48 Arthur St. (lockout).

Wednesday

• Malicious destruction of property to a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Fourth Street.

• Officers responded to the probation/parole office and arrested a subject for parole violation.

• Officers were at the First Street Beach Lions Pavilion on South Lake Shore Road, when they began investigating two suspects smoking marijuana. One subject was arrested, and the report was forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

• A complaint of domestic violence within the 100 block of Maple Street was reported. The male suspect was arrested and lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

Thursday

• At Quincy Street, officers responded to reports of malicious destruction of property to a motor vehicle. No suspects were identified. The complaint remains under investigation.

Saturday

• Officers responded to the 300 block of Fourth Street for reports of disorderly subjects. During the course of this investigation, officers made arrests and additional arrests of resisting and opposing police.

• Officers were dispatched to investigate a roll over traffic crash on the U.S. 31 bridge. A 19 year old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, no insurance and a civil infraction of improper registration.

• A minor traffic crash was reported on River Street at Division Street.

• Two male suspects and one female suspect were arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting and opposing police and probation/parole violations. The incident took place in the 300 block of Fourth Street.

• Officers observed a male subject, known to be on probation/parole, outside of a drinking establishment on Ramsdell Street. Investigation further resulted in an arrest of this suspect for parole violations.

• Officers responded to the 1700 block of Vine Street for the larceny of a wallet. The complainant advised her relatives were the suspects. The investigation remains open at this time.

• In an area of Third Street and U.S. 31, officers responded to reports of a highly intoxicated female. A 49 year old female was arrested and lodged for disorderly conduct, making it the fourth contact she had with police involving similar circumstances within the past month.

Sunday

• Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on the report of larceny from a motor vehicle. During the course of the investigation, suspects were identified, interviewed and confessions were obtained. The case was forwarded to the Manistee Prosecuting Attorney’s office for formal felony charges.

• A suspicious incident and traffic crash was reported. The investigation was completed and closed, after it was determined the cause of the crash was an accident.

• Officers were dispatched Good Sheppard Church on a report of a hit and run traffic crash within the 100 block of Magill Street. The investigation is still open.