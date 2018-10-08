Proposal 3 would have major impact on Michigan elections

MICHIGAN — Voters in Manistee County, as well as those across the state, will be asked on Nov. 6 to consider Proposal 3, which would modify Michigan’s voting laws if passed.

The changes presented in the proposal — which in actuality is a constitutional amendment — include automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting and straight-ticket voting, among others.

The duties involved in running elections would also be affected in a major way, according to Manistee County clerk Jill Nowak. And while she agrees with the spirit of several elements found in the proposal, others raise concerns.

“I have always been an avid promoter of increased voter turnout,” Nowak said. “I attend voter registration drives to register new voters and have spoken to numerous groups on this topic. Yes, we want everyone to exercise their right to vote.

“With that said, I do not believe all the concepts of Proposal 18-3 are appropriate to amend our Constitution,” she said. “As a county clerk, whose duty by statute, is to be responsible to administer all federal, state and local elections, I do have some concerns about this amendment.”

Part of the proposal would allow voter registration during the two-week period prior to and including the day of an election.

Currently, 17 states, as well as the District of Columbia, offer same-day registration in various forms. In most other states, including Michigan, voters must register by a given deadline, which, depending on the state, typically falls between eight and 30 days before an election.

Nowak said Michigan’s current deadline (30 days prior) already presents a challeng in terms of time for county and local clerks to receive voter registrations from the state. She also points out that Michigan has a reputation of running secure elections with its current procedures.

“With all the talk about incorrect voter lists … what are these lists going to look like if one can walk into a precinct and register to vote and vote a ballot that day?” she asked. “Election Days are busy in the precincts — the workers are trying to process voters accurately and being accountable for ballots and the entire voting process.”

Nowak also said adding same-day registration will most likely add more workers to the precincts and add more cost to the local municipalities.

“Michigan is known for its election integrity because of security, accuracy testing procedures, new platform for the Qualified Voter File (QVF) Registration System, voter verified paper ballots, new optical scan voting machines, etc. All which is something to be proud of,” she said, “So, from someone who works the front line with voter registration and the local election workers in the precincts, I lean toward knowing how many registered voters there are, so supplies and ballot quantities are sufficient.

“I’d prefer more organized records and accurate elections, rather than less. I want the voters’ experience in the precinct to be organized, accurate and timely.”

Nowak said that in some of the states currently allowing same-day registration, provisional ballots are issued but that adds time to both the voting procedure and results process.

“A provisional ballot is a two-page process that is currently offered to a person who comes into the polls and is not on the voter registration rolls,” she explained. “The person completes the forms, votes the ballot and it is placed in an envelope, and then the voter has to return within six days to prove their residency before the ballot can be counted.

“The canvass of the election by the Board of County Canvassers cannot be completed until this period expires, which delays the results process.”

Proposal 3 would also allow voters to vote via absentee ballot, by mail or in-person, without giving a reason. Michigan currently allows absentee voting, but only for those who present qualified reasons, such as vacations, jail terms and disability. Today, 37 states and D.C. allow no-reason absentee voting.

Mecosta County clerk Marcee Purcell said she strongly supports no-reason absentee voting: “It would give voters more time, in the comfort of their own homes, to look through the ballot and really investigate the candidates and proposals, so they’re not feeling rushed in the polls and there’s not a huge line of people behind them.”

Automatic voter registration is also a provision in the proposal, which would allow residents to be automatically registered when applying for, updating or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued personal identification card, unless that resident declines. Currently, 13 states and the D.C. have authorized automatic voter registration.

The Proposal 3 initiative was led by Promote the Vote Michigan, a group looking to “ensure that every eligible person can vote and every vote will count.” The proposal is one of three that all Michigan voters will find on their November ballot. It will join proposals to legalize recreational marijuana and to amend drawing legislative districts.

Tim Rath of the Pioneer News Network contributed to this report.