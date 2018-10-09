Brethren school board gets updated on events

BRETHREN — Several reports highlighted a very short meeting of the Kaleva Norman Dickson Board of Education on Monday evening.

One of those reports came from principal Jakob Veith who updated the board on several items taking place at the school.

Veith told the board that the Homecoming celebration was a big success for the district last Friday, and it energized the student body.

“Our students truly have pride in their school and go to great lengths to show it,” said Veith. “It takes parents, students, teachers and support staff to make Homecoming meaningful to all Bobcats. I especially want to thank (teacher) Andy Amstutz for taking point on all the Homecoming activities.”

Veith also informed the board that seven new members have been inducted into the National Honor Society. They are Kiera Hough, Summer Young, Josh Wayward, Megan Cordes, Justin Kissling, Rhiannon Gillis and Eleni Guenther.

Seven new members were also inducted into the National Art Honor Society. Veith said students getting that honor are Talon Luzier, Heidi Lewis, Cheyann Paynter, Alexis Tracy, Alexis Adkins, Alandrai Agster and Gabbie Johnson.

Veith also said the PTO and Literacy team are planning a Literacy Night for both parents and students on Nov.1.

“The theme will be ‘Pop Open a Great Book,’ said Veith. “There will be literacy activities, parent resources, book prizes and parent prizes.”

Veith also told the board that the high school would be traveling to the Armory Youth Project in Manistee for a presentation on domestic violence on Oct. 17.

Superintendent Marlen Cordes gave his monthly report to the board, and he gave the breakdown of the student count.

This year Brethren Schools has a count of 515 students with the breakdown being 277 elementary, 98 middle school and 140 high school students. They also picked up credit for 6.96 students for shared instruction with Manistee Catholic Central for the band program. The 515 students is a slight decline from the 520 students and 5.67 shared students with MCC from last year.

Cordes also informed the board that they received one bid for the snow plowing this winter from Anthony’s Outdoor Services. The rate increased for use the truck and plow and plow/back blade while other fees remained the same. The truck and the plow went from $50 an hour to $60 and the truck and back blade from $60 to $70 an hour. It was approved by the board on a 7-0 vote.

“Those rates were frozen last year and this was the first increase in two years,” said Cordes.

Board approval was also given to the Brethren Fall Sideline Cheerleading team to go to see the Cheer World Competition in April in Florida. The students will be doing fundraising and other such things to raise money for the trip.

Athletic director Jason Kemler also reported to the board that the football team secured a share of the first conference championship in 37 years.