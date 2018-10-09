Domestic violence survivor to speak at Armory, WSCC

MANISTEE — A teen dating violence survivor, who lived through a brutal attack by her ex-boyfriend, is sharing her story with local youth, to advocate for awareness around domestic violence.

On Jan. 24, 2012, Melissa Dohme-Hill, who was 20 years old at the time, answered a call from her former long-term boyfriend, Robert Burton, who wanted one simple favor — a hug. She had not seen him in about three months after the breakup, and he started reaching out to her over the phone.

Dohme-Hill reluctantly agreed to meet up with him, but the night took a deadly turn. When Burton went in for a hug, he viciously stabbed Dohme-Hill 32 times, right outside her home in Clearwater, Fla.

She survived the attack.

Years later, Dohme-Hill has turned a life-altering, horrific event into advocacy, to help others and raise awareness around domestic abuse prevetion.

Jonathon Hauswirth, Manistee County chief assistant prosecuting attorney, who co-founded the Manistee Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Team (DVSART), said Dohme-Hill’s story, “Live to tell: One last hug,” will reach nearly 700 students, from 6th-12th grades on Oct. 17.

Dohme-Hill has been featured in media outlets across the nation, and speaks to a vast array of people about domestic violence issues.

“She is a survivor of teen dating violence from an incredibly horrible event that happened,” Hauswirth said. “Since then, she has become an advocate in trying to prevent these types of things. That’s my goal, to have her explain to the kids what this looks like, what the warning signs are and from someone who has lived it.”

Dohme-Hill will speak to area students at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17, at the Armory Youth Project at 555 First St. in Manistee. She will also be featured at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, at West Shore Community College.

Another session held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, at the Armory is open to the public. Free pizza will be served at this session. All sessions are free.

Hauswirth said students from Onekama Consolidated Schools, Bear Lake Schools, Manistee Area Public Schools, Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools and CASMAN Academy will be present in the morning on Oct. 17.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, young adults from 18 and 24 years old are more likely to experience relationship violence in comparison to any other age group. Women in that age group are said to be impacted at a higher rate.

For youth, Hauswirth said awareness is the first step to prevention.

“They are going into their first relationships, and neither one of them know what they are doing. There’s a lot of changes going on physically, mentally and emotionally in that age bracket,” he said. “I think by educating them on what to do and not to do, and who to reach out to is going to be a huge factor in preventing things.”

While domestic violence is not an easy conversation, Hauswirth said he hopes all who attend are able to take away vital information. He said this talk should open doors for families, who are not sure how to start the conversation or would like to learn more themselves.

“This is a story that has been widely publicized, but we know there’s hundreds more that are untold,” Hauswirth said. “My hope is that the kids will be talking about this, and discussing it with their families. I really want them to have all of the same information, discuss it as a family and come up with safety plans, if necessary.”

At a young age, Hauswirth said teens are often unaware of the signs indicating a relationship is harmful or abusive, but this talk is one way to relay the information by someone who is close to the issue.

“I really believe that bringing in this educational experience will have the best chance in preventing people from experiencing it in the future,” he said. “What happened to Mrs. Dohme-Hill is just something nobody ever wants to see.”