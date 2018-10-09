Library to host slew of Halloween parties, events

MANISTEE — October may be the month for ghouls and ghosts, but when you’re looking for a reason for the season, kids take the cake.

And area youth and their families won’t have to look any further than the Manistee County Library to find festive fall and Halloween events to celebrate.

“In the past we’ve done a lot of scary things that maybe weren’t the best fit for families,” said Julie Herringa, assistant director of the library. “This month, we wanted to do more of a family-focused October.”

On Saturday, the library’s main branch — 95 Maple St. in Manistee — will host a hands-on “Reptile Encounter” program, presented by Muxlow Exotics. All are welcome to the free event, which begins at 11 a.m. in the top floor meeting room, across from the children’s library. The program will feature live reptiles, from the creepy to the slithery.

This year, the library will host a slew of Halloween parties at its various branches within the county.

“We wanted to make sure we had different dates and options for people and involve whole community,” Herringa said. “We want to emphasize that this is Manistee County’s library.”

The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 with a Halloween party at the Wellston Library, located at 1273 Seaman Road. The Onekama Library (5283 Main St.) will take its turn to host at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 while parties will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Bear Lake (12325 Virginia St.) and 6 p.m. in Manistee on Oct. 29.

From 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 30, the Kaleva Library (14618 Walta St.) will host a special Harry Potter-themed Halloween party, chock full of games, crafts and snacks.

Each party is free and open to all, with no registration required. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best.

Throughout October, the library will host several seasonal crafting events too.

All are welcome to open crafting all day at the main branch on Oct. 15, 24 and 27. From 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at the Wellston branch, youth are invited to create their own creepy crawlies to take home. All supplies are provided at these free events.

For questions or more information about the library’s October events, call (231) 723-2519.