Looking Back for Oct. 10

40 YEARS AGO

Fifth Avenue project

Progress on the Fifth Avenue construction project is reported to be way ahead of schedule, according to City Manager Chester Glocheski. Crew members completed the installation of curbs and gutters on the road last week. Further plans include more levelling and grading of the road, to be followed by blacktop. A sidewalk is also scheduled to be put in.

Declining enrollment

In a brief meeting last night, the Manistee School Board learned that school population is continuing to decline and the total enrollment figures from the fourth Friday count show 74 less students this year. However, an earlier estimate of 2,449 students, made when school began in September, was raised to 2,462 by the fourth Friday count. But even the higher figure is still 28 students less that the number used to calculate this year’s budget.

60 YEARS AGO

Local students in accordion band concert

An accordion band concert is scheduled for the local gym on the evening of Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. This is sponsored by the accordion studios of Ludington which give private instruction in five counties. Accordion students in the Bear Lake, Kaleva, Manistee and Onekama schools will take part in the concert, along with the junior intermediate and senior bands of Ludington.

80 YEARS AGO

Falleen passes

Gustave E. Falleen, prominent local industrialist who founded the Falleen Drop Forge Corp., of which he was president and general manager, died unexpectedly of heart disease Saturday night at his home on 486 Bryant Ave. He was 71 years old. In 1924, he came to Manistee from Rockford, Illinois.

MHS loses to Ludington

The Manistee High School Chippewas were snowed under, 33-0 by Ludington’s Orioles here Saturday afternoon in the first Northern Michigan Big Seven battle for both elevens. The visitors scored one touchdown in the first period, two in the second and one each in the third and fourth quarters.

