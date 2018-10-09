Onekama schools receives clean audit

ONEKAMA — Heidi Wendel of the auditing firm of Dennis Gartland & Niergarth reported to the Onekama Consolidated Schools Board of Education on Monday evening that the district had received a clean unmodified opinion for the audit of the past year.

“What we are hired to do is come in and give our opinion on the financial statements,” said Wendel. “You got a clean unmodified opinion, which is the highest form of assurance that you can get each year, so that is the goal each year.”

At the conclusion of the report superintendent Kevin Hughes and members of the board praised the efforts of Manistee County Business Management Cooperative fiance director Kris Mauntler and her staff for the work they do to keep receiving a clean audit.

Board members were also given a update on the enrollment and class sizes at Onekama Consolidated Schools by Hughes.

“We take the amount of kids and we do an October and February count,” said Hughes “You get 90 percent of your foundation on the October count and 10 percent on the February count.”

Hughes said typically the October count is larger than the February count. He said years ago that could be attributed to 10-15 migrant students who would leave the district in October.

“Last year our February count was trending down at 419 students and we typically build our budget for the next year a little higher and this year we built our budget at 425 students,” said Hughes. “Our fall count this year came in at 415 students.”

Hughes pointed out that this year they had 44 students move into the district and 34 students that left. That, he said, is a combination of school of choice and other times it is through moving to another location.

“We had one family where we lost five kids to MAPS last week because they couldn’t find housing in Onekama,” said Hughes. “We also had eight foreign exchange students last year and zero this year.”

Hughes said the foreign exchange drop was a combination of things. Several people hosted exchange students for several years in a row and felt they needed a break.

“They were just tired,” said Hughes. “We put out a plea in a newsletter and we talked with our staff and others to see if we could get some. If we can improve on that next year it can help our enrollment.”

Board member Dan Behring said maybe they should consider holding forums to inform the public about the exchange student program.

“I think a lot of people just don’t know about it,” said Behring.

Hughes also said the district loses a lot of kids to the Frankfort-Elberta School District. A total of 34 students primarily from the northern part of the district go to Frankfort and one student from Frankfort comes into Onekama under the school of choice. When a student does that they take their foundation allowance with them, but since it is different ISD districts, the district they enter is responsible for special education services.

Behring asked what the key variables were prompting those transfers if it was address, jobs in Frankfort or what else. He said if they knew those numbers they might be able to make some interventions to retain them.

“The reason I am asking is there is some variables that we don’t have any control over, but there are some we may have control over,” said Behring. “Even if we save four out of 35, that can be significant.”

Hughes said he will make a list containing the reasons that are given for leaving and present it at an upcoming board meeting.

Overall, 46 percent (191 students) of the 415 students presently attending Onekama Consolidated Schools are there by School of Choice preference. There are some grade levels like eighth (59 percent), 11th grade (57 percent), first (53 percent) and second grades (53 percent) where more of the students are from other school districts attending classes in Onekama than ones who live in the district. The district also loses slighty more than 100 students to other districts every year under school of choice.

Hughes also touched on the class sizes and how they are trying to address those situations where some classes are quite large for one section.

“We had declining numbers in the first, fifth, eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades and saw growth in the kindergarten, second, third, fourth and sixth grades,” said Hughes.

The district is facing a resource problem of having enough teachers and aides. At the September board meeting several member of the community spoke out with concerns about too large of class sizes.

Behring said he did some research on the subject and that the average class size in Michigan is 28.8 students and Onekama has several classes beyond that total.

Behring suggested an enrichment millage of all school districts in the ISD might be in order to provide funding for additional staff members for all of the districts. Onekama’s budget is already strapped as they approved a budget this year that will dip $60,000 into fund equity and now with the loss of 10 students it will push that more into the $150,000 range.

They also are advertising for two special education teachers where they have full time substitutes at a lesser rate. The board was told if they fill those positions with full-time teachers it could result in layoffs in other areas.

Although the numbers are large in some grade levels it was pointed out that the 34 students in second grade are in two sections, there also is a fourth/fifth grade split class to cut down on large numbers in those two grades. The third grade class with 28 students has a teacher, an aide and volunteer in the classroom and the kindergarten with 27 students also has three adults. The high school and middle school classes that are larger are broke into two sections for pretty much the whole day.

“Michigan’s average of 28.8 students per class is ninth highest in the United States,” said Behring. “If Michigan is concerned about their achievement being in the lowest 10 percent in the nation, but ninth highest in the class size, then those things are related, and in the county schools that is the same as well. It’s time to get behind an enrichment millage to get some resources to help as all our schools are having problems resource (teacher) wise.”

Hughes told the board that there is legislation that the state is looking at legislation to mandate smaller class sizes like Florida did several years ago. The only problem he said is they aren’t suggesting any additional funding to make it happen.

Behring has said one governor candidate has said he will punish the school districts who don’t get the job done and they should put up or shut up.

“You can’t punish people who don’t have the resources to get the job done,” said Behring. “So I am becoming more and more convinced the school boards have to go back to being local concerns. That is why I am suggesting the county enrichment millage. Forget about the state and federal government.”