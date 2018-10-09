PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee soccer falls to Ludington as districts loom

LUDINGTON — Manistee finished its Lakes-8 Activities Conference boys soccer season with a creditable 4-1 loss at Ludington on Tuesday.

Jack Holtgren scored the Chippewa goal, assisted by Elmo Sarabia, taking the lead in the game over the Orioles, before fourth-ranked team in the state in Division 3 scored four unanswered for the win.

Goalkeeper Drew Schlaff made 17 saves in the game, in which Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said his defense played well, especially in the first 20 minutes.

“We countered well, we made great decisions defensively, passed the ball out of the back and found our spots,” Prince said. “After that they made a few adjustments, but even then we found space on their back end.”

With one game left until district play, Prince said that he thinks his team can make some noise in the postseason.

“We’re right there,” Prince said. “I think it’s just composure and confidence in that space. Once we can finish those opportunities, we can compete.”

Manistee will end their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 11 at Benzie Central. The Chippewas will host their first-round district game against Reed City on Monday, Oct. 15, kickoff at 6 p.m.

Chips fall to Muskegon Catholic

MANISTEE — Manistee volleyball dropped its Lakes-8 home match against Muskegon Catholic Central Tuesday night, falling in four sets, 18-25, 25-22, 15-25, 18-25.

Lyndsey Kelley led the way with 17 assists, and Logan Wayward made a team-high nine kills in the match, in which Chippewas head coach Laura Martz could not fault her team’s effort.

“We worked hard tonight but just fell short,” Martz said. “It’s awesome as a coach to read what should happen on the court and know that my girls are thinking the same thing, set it up and execute it perfectly. We need to get more consistent with doing that.”

Lauren Guenthardt served up a team-high three aces and Natalie Shively had three digs in the contest.

“We had more solid hitting coverage tonight but when we didn’t it hurt us, as it does for any team,” Martz said. “Working on always moving out there is something that is always a goal for us.”

Bear Lake spikers down Eagles

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake volleyball finished its West Michigan D League dual match season on a high note, outlasting Marion in five sets, 11-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 15-9 Tuesday night.

Kaitlynn Omar made 10 kills and two blocks for the Lakers (5-5 overall, 5-4 WMDL), Olivia Hejl served up a team-high 20 assists, Julie Schmidt had four aces, and Omar, Schmidt. Hailey Omar, Cosima Holler, Gabi Pargeon and Shaely Waller each had two digs in the match.

Schmidt had the sequence of the night in the fifth set when she served for six points in a row, giving the Lakers the lead that they would not relinquish.

Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans said that Marion packed quite a punch at the net.

“As you can clearly see in game one we were a little shell shocked,” Evans said. “The girls worked hard and battled back on every hit and dig. It was a sweet league victory.”