Sign of the season: Onekama scarecrows line Main Street leading up to Fall Festival

ONEKAMA — There’s no better sign of the season locally than the scarecrows lining Main Street in the Village of Onekama.

Onekama residents and business owners have helped decorate their stretch of M-22 every fall for over a decade, and this year is no different.

Nearly 60 uniquely designed scarecrows are currently displayed as a lead-up to Saturday’s annual Fall Festival, to be held at the Onekama Village Park.

While the scarecrow practice has taken on a life of its own, the festival continues to be a community draw after nearly 20 years.

Voting for the scarecrow contest will be held in the park during the festival. Tickets to vote will be available for a small fee, with all proceeds benefiting the St. Joseph Food Pantry in Onekama.