Students set their pace for Walk to School Day

LANSING — More than 200 schools in Michigan joined students around the country to celebrate Walk to School Day today.

Thousands of Michigan students, along with their parents, teachers and community leaders, are expected to participate. Wednesday’s event is organized by the Michigan Fitness Foundation and the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program, which works to create new, safe routes for children to travel to and from school, and promote health, wellness, and physical activity.

“Walk to School Day is a great way for students to start their morning routine. Participation in this event can be an exciting first step in planning Safe Routes to School activities and encouraging a culture of walking and biking to school,” said Katie Alexander, the Michigan Fitness Foundation’s SRTS director. “The Michigan Fitness Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to help make Michigan one of national leaders in the number of participating schools for Walk to School Day.”

Gov. Rick Snyder has officially recognized Oct. 10 as Michigan’s Walk to School Day this year, promoting the importance of physical activity.

As part of the Michigan Fitness Foundation, the Michigan SRTS team partners with MDOT to work with schools, families and communities across the state to enhance active transportation through a variety of modes. “MDOT is excited to partner with the Michigan Fitness Foundation to promote Walk to School Day to students across Michigan,” said MDOT Office of Economic Development Administrator Mike Kapp. “We are pleased to continue helping students walk and bike to school safely through the SRTS program”.