Traveling the country without leaving the classroom

ONEKAMA — In fourth grade Social Studies class, Onekama Elementary students have been learning that the United States is divided into five main regions. Over the course of the past few weeks, students have been learning about these regions in depth, as well as learning about the varied landscape of our country.

As part of this unit, each student was assigned one region of the United States to research. The first task was to collect and share information about the region with their peers in the form of virtual “suitcase.”

Students filled their suitcases with maps of their region and information about its natural resources, topography (landforms, such as lakes, rivers, mountains, canyons, plains) and climate. Next, students included interesting details about things a visitor would see or do during a visit to this part of the country.

Lastly, they added any other items that someone might bring home as souvenirs from a trip. This included illustrations of students in special places in the region, handmade bumper stickers and travel brochures, and other imaginative souvenirs that represented the assigned region.

“For students who were looking for an additional challenge, I offered an optional extra credit assignment,” said Onekama teacher Nick Bradford. “Students were asked to find an additional way to teach the class about their region, in whatever format they desired.”

Bradford was encouraged by the number of students who took on the extra credit option, and the creativity and effort demonstrated by the projects.

“The extra credit assignment is intended to be fun, but it is also meant to be a learning experience,” he said. “Additionally, I am always seeking opportunities to develop students’ public speaking skills, and so the presentations were equally valuable.”

As a fun conclusion to the unit, Bradford found a unique way to make student learning “stick.” Each student made a batch of Rice Krispy treats, and then molded it into the shape of the United States.

“We added licorice for the Mississippi River, upside down Rolos for the basins, chocolate chips for the mountains, and sprinkles on the plains,” explained Onekama fourth grader Delaney McCarthy. “It was a really fun project. And delicious!”