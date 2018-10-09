Traverse City man charged with sexual assault of a child

BENZIE COUNTY — A Traverse City man was charged for the sexual assault of a child, following a multi-post Michigan State Police investigation.

The Rockford Post began the investigation when a downstate child disclosed that he or she was assaulted multiple times, around 2012. The victim is believed to have been under 10 years old at the time.

Police learned the incidents took place in Benzie County, and the investigation was turned over to a Cadillac trooper for follow-up.

The case was later sent to the Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office, who issued a warrant charging the suspect, Richard Perry Montgomery, 45, of Traverse City, with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Montgomery turned himself in to the Benzie County Jail on Oct. 4. He was subsequently arraigned in Benzie County’s 85th District Court on Oct. 5.

He was ordered to post a $2500 bond in lieu of incarceration, while awaiting further court hearings.