YOSHONIS: Farewell, Manistee: Sports Editor heading to Cajun country

So long, Manistee. It’s been good to know you.

Next week, I will be leaving the News Advocate after over four years as your sports editor.

Taking my place will be a familiar face, Dylan Savela, from whom I took over in the position in May of 2014. Dylan will step back into sports, and will thankfully provide a seamless transition during a very busy part of the high-school sports calendar.

Why am I leaving? A couple of reasons:

First, after enduring 56 Michigan winters, I’m throwing in the towel. That’s enough. You win, old man winter.

I’ll be moving to Cajun country in Louisiana, as a features writer for the Houma (La.) Courier and the Thibodaux Daily Comet.

Second, even though it’s not sports, which I have covered for my entire journalistic career, it will be a dream job for me. I’ll be writing about food and culture in a place that places a high value on both, and learning about what makes the area unique will be the best part of my working life.

It’s also about an hour, or the approximate distance from here to Traverse City, from New Orleans, my favorite city on Earth.

Average high temperature in January: 67 degrees.

To be sure, there will be lots of things I miss about Manistee and Michigan.

This weekend, I’ll jump in my car and head up M-22 for what will probably be my last Fall color tour. I’ll miss the cooler days and frosty nights (mostly the former) which I can now enjoy on their own, without the underlying message of the end of summer and the imminent onset of winter.

I’ll miss seeing my breath during late-season football games on Friday nights. Onekama’s Homecoming game will likely be the last Friday Night Lights experience of my professional career.

I’m doing that a lot, noticing my last-ever this or that. When I filled up my car yesterday, it was probably the last gasoline I will ever buy in Michigan.

I’ll probably have to pay a little extra to see my Spartans, Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons on a regular basis. I could just abandon all of them and go all-in with the New Orleans Saints, but I don’t think I can do that.

Speaking of Saints, I leave this place with a particular sadness regarding the local baseball team. I have come to love the Manistee Saints and the all of people involved in bringing high-class amateur baseball to the area, making the already-pleasant summertime in these parts even more glorious.

I have tried to do what I can to bring their games and stories to you, in the hope that this town would come to see them as the treasure that they are. In a place that gives so much lip service to its Victorian history, this 85-year-old institution could and should be a living bridge to the memories of an America that all of us in this divided country can embrace with unfettered love and enthusiasm.

There are a lot of communities, even larger ones including the one I’m moving to, that would love to have a baseball team to call its own in a facility as special as Rietz Park. To me, there is simply no better way to spend a summer afternoon.

The hat and signed baseball the team gave me in 2017 when I threw out the first pitch of the season will be the most prized mementoes of my time here.

Phil, Tyrone, Rooster, Ron, and all the Saints, I’ll miss you guys. A lot.

I’ll also miss the players and coaches, too many to list individually, of all the local high-school teams that it has been my privilege to cover for the last four years. Thank you for providing me with so many memories that I will cherish when I look back on my career in sports, again too many to list.

And of course I’ll miss my co-workers and all the friends I’ve made since moving Up North from Lansing. There are some truly special people I’ll be leaving behind when I pull out of town for the last time.

I’ll be thinking of you this winter when I’m in Louisiana. Average high temperature in February: 68 degrees.