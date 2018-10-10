GUEST VIEWS Prime Amazon: In praise of the internet giant’s $15 hourly wage

The following editorial was published in the New York Daily News:

(TNS) Henry Ford revolutionized mass production, churning out Model Ts by the millions. In 1914, Ford also changed work in America forever by paying employees the staggering sum of $5 a day, more than double the going rate.

His auto plants had become so efficient — and so profitable — that Ford Motor could well afford a fin a day. The higher pay gave the company a loyal workforce, with money in their pockets to maybe even buy a Ford.

Jeff Bezos revolutionized mass distribution of books and, well, everything else, churning out billions of sales on Amazon. While embracing automation wherever possible, like Ford before him, he has now advanced the working stiff by setting a new $15-an-hour minimum wage for his quarter-million employees.

Multiply that across 40 hours per week, 50 weeks a year: It’s $30,000.

Good going to Bezos, the world’s richest man, who is plowing money back into the most important part of his the money-making machine, the humans who keep it going.

After Vegas: Again, America stalls on gun safety

The following editorial was published in the New York Daily News:

(TNS) One year ago this week, the nation was waking up to unthinkable American carnage: A madman looming over an outdoor concert in Las Vegas methodically murdered 58 people and injured more than 400 using a 24-firearm arsenal that included 14 assault rifles.

In the wake of a mass shooting worse than any other in our violent nation’s history, President Trump said he would look into banning bump stocks, devices used by the killer that essentially turn semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic ones.

The bureaucratic gears have turned more slowly on this than on just about any other major reform; a bump-stock ban is a few weeks from being finalized, Trump said Monday.

Meantime, a president who in the wake of the February 2018 Parkland school massacre promised to challenge NRA orthodoxy on a range of fronts seems to have folded up his tent.

So it goes in one nation under gun.