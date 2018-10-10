Looking Back for Oct. 11

40 YEARS AGO

“Friday the 13th Sale”

Five pounds of potatoes, a bag of popcorn and a grab bag of 13 cents are some of the things available at Manistee stores during the “Friday the 13th Sale”. Shoppers will be able to register for $13 gift certificates and free frozen pies. In addition, sales slips from stores will enable buyers to get a free piece of pie at participating restaurants.

Conklin celebrates 36 years

“I like serving the customers. I just like people in general,” says Eddie Conklin. Conklin has been serving the customers in the local Kroger store for 36 years and he is still excited about his job. Although a “normal day” might run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. he often spends 12-15 hours daily at the store. His 36th anniversary as manager of Manistee’s Kroger store is being celebrated this week with free prizes, cake, balloons…but the real cause for the celebration is Ed Conklin himself.

60 YEARS AGO

Water main being laid

Work began Monday on the laying of a water main from the new village well main crosses on the Roscoe Cushing property, an easement having been secured from Mr. Cushing, to effect a considerable saving in the distance pipe must be laid.

80 YEARS AGO

Bike races popular

Approximately 100 boys took part in the first of a series of bicycle races sponsored by the intramural department of the Manistee public schools Saturday morning at south Maple Street. The event was under the direction of Al Arnold, in charge of the department, who was assisted by Jim Barr, Severin Wieda, Pete Murphy, John Clifton, Ernest Silk, Dan Hornkohl, Jerome Sobczak and Austin Pehrson.

School assembly

The students of Manistee High School were entertained today by Corporal Bob Ingleston who was a lone combat photographer assigned to “No Man’s Land” during the World War. In his talk to the students at the assembly he related his experiences in trench warfare in major battles of the war.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum.