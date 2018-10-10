MAPS board approves resolution for 20/20 vision inititative

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Public Schools board of Education adopted MAPS 2020 vision initiative on Wednesday evening to set down guidelines on where they hope to take

the district in the future with a bond initiative to improve their facilities.

“This is just a motion and resolution to put the stake in the ground and say we are moving forward,” said superintendent Ron Stoneman. “We have done a lot of work in the past year internally to prepare for this. The discussion and reception of the information was really strong that it is time to do it. When we say 20/20 in the initiative it means it is 20 years to this point and 20 years moving forward.”

Board president Dr. Paul Antal read the basics of the resolution beginning with the district needs in relation to a learning environment.

“This resolution is to help us go forward and to guide our thought processes,” said Antal. “There are things coming up and we are trying to get our entire school district involved.”

The resolution includes:

“Manistee Area Public Schools seeks to create secure and efficient 21st century learning facilities supportive of our mission to provide an inclusive, high quality, diverse educational environment that inspires and fulfills the goals of all learners at every stage of their journey. A mission which includes community-wide commitment to provide a stable educational foundation, designed to support the needs of our students families, businesses and community for generations to come.”

The resolution also included deploying a strategic plan for the review of facilities needs from the internal district and external communities. The plan will focus on:

• Safe and accessible learning environments;

• Responsible stewardship of current assets;

• Adaptability of learning spaces;

• Early childhood learning programming;

• Facilities/resources for diversifying educational focus; and

• Consideration for community collaboration and activities.

The resolution also includes that “Manistee Area Public Schools will asses compiled data from the strategic plan to inform decision making regarding the parameters for a potential future bond initiative.

Editors note: More details on Wednesday’s meeting will be published in an upcoming edition of the News Advocate.