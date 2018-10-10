Michigan tribes shared $29.9 million of gaming revenue with local communities in FY 2017

DETROIT — Native American tribes sent $29.9 million in gaming-related payments to local governments and revenue sharing boards in Michigan during fiscal year 2017, according to a report published by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Overall, revenue sharing was up 2.2 percent from fiscal year 2016, which indicates a general increase in the tribes’ net win from slot machines.

Tribal gaming compacts with the state of Michigan and associated federal court consent judgments require payments to local governments or revenue sharing boards. The revenue sharing amount equals 2 percent of the tribal casinos’ net win from slot machines.

Data was provided by the tribes and the seven local revenue sharing boards in Allegan, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Emmet, Manistee and Van Buren counties. The tribes follow different fiscal calendars and payment periods.

The tribes are:

Bay Mills Indian Community

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians

Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe)

Hannahville Indian Community

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community

Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Indians

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Since 1994, Native American tribes operating casinos in Michigan have paid more than $467 million in revenue sharing payments to local units of government and revenue sharing boards.