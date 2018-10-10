Millage renewal requests await Maple Grove voters

MAPLE GROVE — Voters of Maple Grove Township will find a trio of familiar proposals on their ballots in the Nov. 6 election.

Residents will be asked to renew three current millages that have previously been approved multiple times over the past few decades.

“We want to make sure people know that these aren’t new things we’re asking for,” said Wayne Beldo, Maple Grove Township supervisor. “They’re millages the voters have been approving for a long time.”

Millage renewals are being requested for the operation and maintenance of the Maple Grove Township Cemetery as well as for the Maple Grove Township Fire Department. Voters are also being asked to renew a millage that would continue to fund the township’s transfer station and recycling drop-off.

“Our transfer station is where people can dispose of their garbage and refuse, and we crush it for the waste company to take on a weekly basis,” Beldo explained. “Additionally, the recycling station in the Village of Kaleva allows residents to recycle 24-7.”

Maple Grove Township proposals:

MILLAGE RENEWAL FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP CEMETERY

Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Cemetery? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $32,897.00.

MILLAGE RENEWAL FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Maple Grove Township Fire Department? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00.

PROPOSITION 3: MILLAGE FOR OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE MAPLE GROVE TRANSFER STATION

Shall Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, Michigan renew the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of a tax of two (2.0) mill ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2019 through 2022 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the transfer station concerning refuse disposal? If approved, it is estimated that the revenue generated by this proposal in the first year the millage is levied would be $65,795.00.