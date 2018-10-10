TOM GUTOWSKI: Voters shouldn’t fall for lies about Matt Morgan

TO THE EDITOR:

Watching the attack ad that Jack Bergman is running against Matt Morgan, you’d think Morgan is a wild eyed radical. That’s utter nonsense, and Bergman knows it.

Morgan is a Marine veteran with two tours in Iraq. He’s a gun owner and a hunter, and he does not want to confiscate our guns. Nor does he want to turn over our healthcare decisions to the government.

He has said that one of the great things about the health care provided by the Marine Corps was that it left medical decisions to him and his doctor.

Don’t fall for the lies.

Tom Gutowski

Leelanau County