Winners announced for 2018 American Music Awards

The following winners were announced at the 2018 American Music Awards, held Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

• Artist of the year: Taylor Swift.

• New artist of the year: Camila Cabello.

• Collaboration of the year: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug.

• Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift.

• Favorite pop/rock male artist: Post Malone.

• Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Migos.

• Favorite pop/rock song: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug.

• Favorite pop/rock album: “reputation,” Taylor Swift.

• Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B.

• Favorite rap/hip-hop song: “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B.

• Favorite rap/hip-hop album: “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone.

• Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Rihanna.

• Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Khalid.

• Favorite soul/R&B song: “Finesse,” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B.

• Favorite soul/R&B album: “17,” XXXTentacion.

• Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.

• Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown.

• Favorite country duo or group: Florida Georgia Line.

• Favorite country song: “Heaven,” Kane Brown.

• Favorite country album: “Kane Brown,” Kane Brown.

• Favorite alternative rock artist: Panic! at the Disco.

• Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.

• Favorite Latin artist: Daddy Yankee.

• Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.

• Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello.

• Favorite social artist: BTS.

• Favorite music video: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug.

• Tour of the year: Taylor Swift.

• Top soundtrack: “Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”.