Winners announced for 2018 American Music Awards

The following winners were announced at the 2018 American Music Awards, held Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
• Artist of the year: Taylor Swift.
• New artist of the year: Camila Cabello.
• Collaboration of the year: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug.
• Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift.
• Favorite pop/rock male artist: Post Malone.
• Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Migos.
• Favorite pop/rock song: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug.
• Favorite pop/rock album: “reputation,” Taylor Swift.
• Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B.
• Favorite rap/hip-hop song: “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B.
• Favorite rap/hip-hop album: “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone.
• Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Rihanna.
• Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Khalid.
• Favorite soul/R&B song: “Finesse,” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B.
• Favorite soul/R&B album: “17,” XXXTentacion.
• Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.
• Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown.
• Favorite country duo or group: Florida Georgia Line.
• Favorite country song: “Heaven,” Kane Brown.
• Favorite country album: “Kane Brown,” Kane Brown.
• Favorite alternative rock artist: Panic! at the Disco.
• Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.
• Favorite Latin artist: Daddy Yankee.
• Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.
• Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello.
• Favorite social artist: BTS.
• Favorite music video: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug.
• Tour of the year: Taylor Swift.
• Top soundtrack: “Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”.