Enbridge discusses Line 5 safety measures in Bay County region

By Chris Ehrmann

The Bay City Times, Mich.

BAY CITY, Mich. — Canadian energy company Enbridge Energy held an informational meeting on Wednesday in Bay County for residents and property owners with pipeline on their land.

The Line 5 pipe that carries crude oil is the same one that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac and has been a topic of controversy. The entire pipeline is 645 miles long and 30 inches in diameter, according to the company. It travels through Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, originating in Superior, Wisconsin, and ending in Sarnia, Ontario.

It passes through Bay County, as well as Ogemaw, Arenac, Tuscola, Lapeer and St. Clair counties.

Enbridge says Line 5 transports up to 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil, light synthetic crude, and natural gas liquids, which are refined into propane.

“For a long time we have done events like this,” said Ryan Duffy, communications strategist for the company. “Where we have pipelines, we talk to the community about what’s in our pipelines, how we maintain them, how we prepare in the event there might ever be an emergency.”

The event was held at the Bay Valley Resort and Conference Center.

He said this is the second session held in mid-Michigan after having events in the Upper Peninsula and lower Michigan as well.

“This is Line 5, we have several pipelines in the state, but line five runs through this (Bay) county,” he said.

Enbridge spokesman Paul Menehini said the company “literally been guests on their land since 1953.”

He added that the goal is to eventually have one of these types of events in every county. Currently he said they do 15 events a year.

Before the event opened up to the public a separate session was held with first responders to help educate them on what to do in the event of an emergency.

Meneghini said first responders require specific information since they have to deal with a potential pipeline emergency first and having these kinds of seminars helps them get to know each other better which can help make communication easier in the field.

During the event, Enbridge set up stations for people to learn more about different aspects of the company, such as how they go in to check for problems or potential failures with the pipeline.

One of those inspections is called a maintenance dig which has seven steps to see if they need to repair a line of the pipe.

LJ Stock, a project quality manager with Enbridge, said dents, cracks and corrosion is what usually affects the lifetime of a pipeline, giving examples of a farmer having equipment running over a pipeline on farmland, somebody drilling a hole for a fence post into the ground or a tugboat dropping an anchor on a pipeline.

“We have an inline inspection tool, it’s the diameter of the pipeline, 30 inches and 20 to 24 feet long,” Stock said.

The tool will flow along the pipeline sometimes as far as 150 feet down and they will pull it back up and take out the hard drive that uses technology to scan for cracks and fissures in the pipeline.

“We can detect a crack when it’s just half a millimeter thick,” Stock said, adding that they are allowed cracks up to 20 percent because of how thick the walls are. “Our pipelines typically need an eighth of an inch wall thickness (but) they’re build with three-eights of an inch so basically they are three times oversize actually.”

If the crack is not too big they will grind it down with a grinder tool but if it’s larger than the 20 percent threshold, they will install a pressure vessel where they put two half shell pipes over the crack that is usually one inch thick so it’s actually stronger than the pipe itself.

After they are done they will clean up the site where they dug into the ground and replant grass seed over it restoring it to it’s original state.

In Bay County, Meneghini said one of the newest projects is the installation of a valve they are putting on so they can remotely control it in the event they have a problem with the pipeline so they can minimize the amount of oil that could potentially spill out.

This is the second meeting Enbridge has held. They will hold a similar session in Lapeer at the Lapeer Center at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

To learn more about the pipelines in Michigan or about Enbridge visit their website at http://www.enbridge.com.