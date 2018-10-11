Looking Back for Oct. 12

20 YEARS AGO

Homecoming Queens and King

During the fall festivities of two high schools, this past weekend Shelly Snyder was crowned the Manistee High School Homecoming Queen of 1998 while Sandra Lautner was crowned Onekama High School’s Homecoming Queen. Joining Lautner as Onekama High School royalty was Colin Fink, who was crowned Homecoming King earlier in the week.

40 YEARS AGO

Bike Race

The first annual MHS Homecoming Week Bike Race was a smiling success as classes and faculty competed in the half-hour long race yesterday. MHS Principal Ron Cowden contended that the faculty won the race with the aid of a motorcycle which suddenly emerged in the last lap of the race to take the lead. The junior boys were actually first to finish purely on pedal power in the men’s division, while the freshmen girls emerged victorious in the women’s division.

Board approves parking lot

The Norman Township Board has agreed to have a parking lot, built on sawdust, refilled and resurfaced at an approximate cost of $1,930. The parking lot is located on the east side of the township hall and is soft and unusable much of the year due to the instability of the sawdust fill. The Manistee County Road Commission has recommended that all the sawdust fill be removed and replaced with a more stable fill material.

80 YEARS AGO

Cash prize offered for best picture

The Manistee Kiwanis Club, sponsoring the county color tour to be staged Sunday, today announced an added feature for the event, a competition for the best picture taken any local amateur photographer on the tour. Prize for the winning photo will be $10 in cash donated by Chippewa Brewing Company. The contest is open to all persons making the trip through the bright colored-forests of the county.

WPA projects progressing

WPA crews today resumed work on the widening of Water Street one of the projects designed to lessen traffic hazards near the downtown district, while other workers on Hancock Street made preparations for the pouring of concrete for that widening project tomorrow. Water Street will be widened approximately nine feet.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum