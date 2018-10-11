Ludington among water systems awarded for fluoridation quality

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Oral Health Unit is recognizing 50 Michigan public water systems for being awarded the Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2017. A total of 1,499 water systems in 30 states received the award, including Ludington and Traverse City. Find the full list at www.michigan/gov and click on “Michigan News” at the bottom of the page.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. According to the CDC, drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities (also called tooth decay) by about 25 percent in children and adults.

“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Karen MacMaster, MDHHS acting deputy director of Population Health Administration. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. It is estimated that every dollar invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.

For more information about community water fluorination, visit the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/fluoridation/index.html.