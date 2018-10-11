Matt Morgan ‘has fresh ideas;’ ‘courage to fight for them’

TO THE EDITOR:

I write in support of Matt Morgan for Congress.

Matt understands the financial struggles families, especially young families, face in this part of Michigan. He knows that many breadwinners are working two jobs and still just barely getting by.

Matt realizes that job growth just won’t happen if we don’t get to work and upgrade our state’s infrastructure. We can’t afford the luxury of business as usual. We need to get accessible high speed internet and reliable roads now. Without such improvements employers just aren’t willing to take a risk on Michigan.

We need Matt as our representative in Washington. He’s young, has fresh ideas and, most importantly, the courage to fight for them. Matt served for 20 years in the Marine Corps. You know he has the strength and the discipline to fight for us in Washington and assure a better future for working people in Michigan.

Tom Farrell

Frankfort