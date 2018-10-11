PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee golf team places 7th in blustery regional

GRAYLING — Manistee’s girls golf team ended its 2018 season in the cold, blustery Division 4 regional tournament at Grayling on Thursday.

The Chippewas finished seventh as a team in the regional tournament, shooting an 18-hole team score of 421 at the Grayling Country Club.

“That’s about average for what we’ve been shooting,” Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke said.

Defending Division 4 state champion Harbor Springs ran away with the regional title, shooting a 335, Traverse City St. Francis shot a 395 and Cheboygan was the third team qualifier for the state finals after shooting a 402.

Seniors Katie Huber and Tiffany Elo shared team-low honors with rounds of 95, which put them in a tie for 10th place overall.

“I was happy with their scores,” Warnke said. “It wasn’t their best, but considering the conditions, they hung tough.”

Trista Arnold shot 111 for the Chippewas and Lily Sandstedt rounded out the scorers with a 120.

Chippewas lose 1-0 in regular-season finale

BENZONIA — Manistee ended its 2018 boys soccer regular season on a bit of a downer, a tough 1-0 loss at Benzie Central on Thursday.

With the defeat, the Chippewas head into Monday’s district opener with a record of 9-9-1.

Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said that his team outplayed the Huskies, but simply could not finish.

“They (Benzie) are a good team, but our guys out-possessed them, we out-shot them, we just couldn’t finish the last sequence in the attacking third,” Prince said. “We had opportunities, their goalie made a couple of great saves, they did a nice job.”

Prince said that the loss to Benzie may be a net positive in the long run.

“I think it’s a reality check for us a little bit,” he said. “I don’t think the guys played terribly, but at this stage of the season we’d like to see a little more consistency in our offensive end. We can learn from it and just move on.”

Next up for Manistee is a home game in the first round of the 2018 MHSAA Division3 district tournament against Reed City. That game will kick off on Monday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.