STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Congress OKs construction of new Great Lakes shipping lock

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Congress has taken a key step toward building a long-sought shipping lock on the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Superior.

Funding authorization for the Soo Locks project was included in a water resources bill that cleared the Senate on Wednesday. It now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The complex at Sault Ste. Marie has just one lock suitable for 1,000-foot freighters that haul iron ore and other cargo from Lake Superior along the St. Marys River to the other Great Lakes.

The bill allows construction of a second large lock, which the shipping industry and elected officials say is needed in case the older lock is disabled.

Congress still needs to appropriate funds in separate legislation over numerous years to pay for the $1 billion project.

New Michigan program seeks to curb the opioid epidemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has launched a program focused on addiction recovery that seeks to curb the opioid epidemic in the state.

Lt. Gov. Calley on Thursday announced the start of the state’s first Opioid Health Home program. It’s available for people on Medicaid in the northern 21 counties of the Lower Peninsula. The program coordinates health and social services that typically aren’t eligible for Medicaid reimbursement.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services approval to implement the program.

Earlier this month, Michigan reported opioid deaths jumped by about 9 percent last year . Other efforts to combat the epidemic include providing online resources for patients, health workers and communities; and an automated prescription system aimed at improving assessments of a patient’s substance abuse risk.

Michigan doctor charged in Legionnaires’ death gets accolade

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A senior Michigan medical executive who is charged in the death of a man due to a Legionnaires’ outbreak linked to Flint’s lead-tainted water crisis has been recognized for her eminent career in health care.

The Flint Journal reports that Dr. Eden Wells has been awarded the Roy R. Manty Distinguished Service Award.

A judge is deciding if Wells will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who had Legionnaires’ disease. She’s also charged with obstruction of justice and lying to police. Wells has denied the allegations.

The Michigan District Attorney’s office says Wells should have done more to inform the public about the Legionnaire’s outbreak that killed at least 12 people in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015.

The awarding associations say the award is the highest individual honor given by Michigan’s public health community.

