100 Women Who Care to meet Oct. 16

MANISTEE — 100 Women Who Care Manistee County will meet next wee.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bungalow Inn, located at 1100 28th St. in Manistee.

With collections complete for both the men and the women’s care groups, combined, members gave nearly $10,000 during their one-hour July meetings.

“We warmly welcome anyone to come to one of our meetings as a guest to learn more about how our care groups work,” said Judy Crockett, co-founder of the local care group. “Our meetings are open to everyone. No need to sign up. Just come to the meeting and see if it is something you would like to join. There is never any pressure to join.”

As part of the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body (HSCB) upcoming November, “In Their Shoes” Homelessness and Poverty Awareness Campaign, the women are asked to bring in feminine hygiene products (tampons, pads, etc.) to donate to those in need.

At each one-hour meeting, members hear from three agencies then vote on the agency they want to fund that quarter. The groups meet for one hour in January, April, July and October. Members know when they sign on that they will only be asked to attend four meetings per year, for one hour each, and to write a check for $100 to the selected agency at each meeting.

“No ticket sales, no bake sales, no fuss. Just effective, efficient short meetings that significantly fund deserving agencies in Manistee County,” said Crockett. “By attending a meeting, we all learn so much more about the dedication and caring going on within our local agencies. Every dollar raised stays in Manistee County. Over $125,000 has been raised to date from 100 Who Care members in Manistee County.”

Meetings are open to everyone. For more information contact Jennie Marie Naffie or Judy Crockett at womensnetworkmanistee@gmail.com.

100 Men Who Care Manistee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17; contact Al Frye or Dick Albee.