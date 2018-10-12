Candidate for state 101st District House seat to speak in Manistee

MANISTEE — Candidate Jack O’Malley will be the featured speaker at the next meeting of the Manistee Area Tea Party.

In the last month before the general election, this event will give residents the opportunity to here what O’Malley has to say and to ask questions.

In addition, judge Thomas N. Brunner will be a speaker. Brunner is currently the sitting Manistee County probate judge, and is running for re-election.

The meeting will be held on Thursday in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, located at 1100 28th St. in Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.