Chips hold off Calvin Christian comeback, win 49-42

MANISTEE — Manistee football moved one step closer to its first undefeated regular since 1961 by withstanding an explosive fourth quarter by the one-win Grandville Calvin Christian Squires and hanging on to win 49-42 at home Friday.

“You do this long enough and you expect anything to happen,” said Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork. “I’ve been through some unbelievably crazy games in my 20 years and that’s one of them. We couldn’t get away from them.”

With the win, the Chippewas match the best season in program history by moving to 8-0 overall and are 4-0 in the Lakes-8 Activities Conference while Calvin Christrian falls to 1-7 on the season.

Manistee entered the final quarter with a 42-20 lead and the ball and looked poised to cruise to victory before a fumble was recovered Calvin Christian. Squires quarterback Blake Thomas completed a 9-yard touchdown pass six plays later to cut the lead to 42-26 with 7:43 left in the game.

“(Thomas) is legit,” Bytwork said. “He’s probably the most legit athlete we’ve seen this year. … He was doing some things that made it difficult for us.”

Manistee recovered the Squires’ attempted onside kick and Logan Buren — who was filling in under center for injured quarterback Trevor Johns — scored on the first play from scrimmage with a 50-yard run up the left sideline. Abdiel Nunez converted the extra point to put the Chippewas up 49-26.

“Logan played well,” Bytwork said. “It’s the first time he’s taken significant snaps — quite honestly — in his life in a game. It’s not easy to play quarterback at any level, especially with what we do as far as, we’re a hurry-up offense and when you’re behind center it’s much different than being in slot or being a receiver. I thought he did a great job.”

Calvin Christian scored five plays later when a pass interference call on the Chippewas set up a 5-yard touchdown run. The successful 2-point conversion made the score 49-34 with 6:07 left.

“There just aren’t easy games on Friday nights,” Bytwork said. “Dudes are prideful. 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids are prideful. Maybe their record’s 1-6 and everybody I talk to in town or when I go to Family Fare or when I go wherever, everybody says the same thing: ‘Ah, easy one tonight, Coach.’ And I say, ‘I never say that.’”

Manistee recovered the Squires’ onside kick and went on a 10-play drive that ended with a turnover on downs. Calvin Christian scored on a 21-yard touchdown pass and had a successful 2-point conversion to end the scoring. After the Chippewas recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt they were able to run out the clock and secure the win.

“(The key was) keeping our heads up and playing strong through rough moments,” said Manistee’s Isaac Reynolds. “We didn’t play our best but we just kept fighting through and it worked out in the end.”

In the first quarter, Connor Barke recovered a fumble and ran it to the 1-yard line before being downed. Jack Sandstedt was able to score three plays later on a 6-yard rush and Nunez’s extra point put Manistee up 7-0.

Calvin Christian answered back with a 33-yard touchdown scamper by Thomas but failed to cash in on the 2-point conversion, giving Manistee a 7-6 advantage.

Blake Mikula returned the subsequent kickoff 85-yards for a touchdown and Nunez had another successful point-after to put the Chippewas up 14-6.

It only took Thomas five plays to score on a 5-yard rush set up by his own 50-yard rush. The successful 2-point conversion knotted things up at 14-14.

Sandstedt scored on a 4-yard rush early in the second to put Manistee up 21-14. After the Squires turned the ball over on downs, he scored again three plays later on a 5-yard rush. Reynolds intercepted a Calvin Christian pass and Buren hit Sandstedt for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Nunez was flawless kicking extra points on the night and the Chippewas went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-14 lead.

“Jack Sandstedt comes back for his first game since the second game (of the season) and scores four touchdowns,” Bytwork said. “… Jack literally has been out since game two. He got hurt the Monday after Perry before Ludington and he’s been on the shelf for weeks. He exploded (Friday). That was awesome. We needed that.”

Mikula scored on the first play from scrimmage of the second half on a 48-yard sweep.

Bryson Jensen carried the ball 18 times for 120 yards. Buren had 13 rushes for 113 yards and a touchdown and also completed 1-of-6 passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. Sandstedt had 12 rushes for 84 yards and three rushing touchdowns and one 28-yard receiving touchdown. Mikula had 64 yards on six carries and a touchdown and also scored on an 85-yard kick return.

“Offensively, we scored 49 but it felt like we left quite a bit on the field there,” Bytwork said. “That was probably the saddest group of winners I have ever talked in front of in my life.”

Calvin Christian scored 11 plays later on a 1-yard touchdown pass. After a successful 2-point conversion the Manistee lead was 42-20.

Keegan Bonzheim had 12 tackles, Barke had eight tackles and one fumble recovery, Kale Glass had 11 tackles, Buren had eight tackles and one forced fumble and Reynolds had three tackles and an interception.

Manistee hosts Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian Friday at 7 p.m. for a regular-season finale that could see the Chippewas become the first 9-0 team in program history.

“I’m excited,” Reynolds said. “… We have to definitely come mentally prepared better than we did this game.”