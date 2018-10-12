FiveCAP can help with heating assistance applications

MANISTEE COUNTY — Are you falling behind on your energy bill? Michigan Department of Health & Human Services is now accepting applications for assistance. FiveCAP can help.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services started processing all MEAP applications on Oct. 1. If you or someone you know is in need of energy bill assistance, applications can be filled out online at www.michigan.gov/mibridges. Paper applications are also available at local MDHHS offices.

The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a preventive program designed to provide energy assistance to low-income households so that they can reach energy self-sufficiency. A household that qualifies for State Emergency Relief for heat or non-heat electricity services also qualifies for additional energy services from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program through FiveCAP, Inc. or other private agencies that have received MDHHS grant funding.

Contact the local Manistee County FiveCAP Office by calling (231) 723-8327 or visit the office at 265 First St. in Manistee. Walk-ins are welcome. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.