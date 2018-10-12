Looking Back for Oct. 13

20 YEARS AGO

Riverwalk sustains damage in crash

A 19-year-old Manistee woman was arrested on a charge of minor operating with a blood alcohol level early Saturday morning after the car she was driving crashed into the Manistee Riverwalk. The teen was traveling north on Cherry Street near First Street when she lost control of her car which then hit the sidewalk, uprooted a pine tree, crashed through the riverwalk, plowed over the rocks and landed in three feet of water. The woman sustained minor injuries.

40 YEARS AGO

Walk-A-Thon

The First Congregational Church will have a Walk-A-Thon for Hunger on October 14 starting at the church at 4 p.m. Participants may walk six blocks, one mile or two miles and are asked to obtain sponsors who will contribute a set amount of money upon completing the walk.

“Revenge” at the Vogue, “Omen” at the Drive-In

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Revenge of the Pink Panther” starring Peter Sellers. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. this week. In addition two first run films will be showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Drive-In this weekend with “Damien: Omen II” starting at 7:15 p.m. and “Damnation Alley” starting at 9:25 p.m.

60 YEARS AGO

Nice fish in Bear Lake

Anglers have taken two sizeable northern pike from Bear Lake during the past week. The first one, caught by an Ohio man, weighed 14 pounds, 3 ounces and was 42 inches long. The second one was caught by Leonard Marksberry on October 6. It weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and had a length of 34 inches.

80 YEARS AGO

City plans to repair sewer system

Approximately $185,000 of the money that would be available if the city sewage treatment plan is entered into by the city commission would be spent in correcting, enlarging and repairing the present sewer system, it was revealed today by the special sewage committee. Expenditure of his sum would put the mains in such condition that unsanitary conditions caused by flooded basements will be eliminated.

Local youth West Point nominee

Rep. Albert J. Engel, of Muskegon, Ninth District Member of Congress, today announced appointment of Edwin T. Piotrowski, of Manistee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Piotrowski, as principal nominee for an existing vacancy at West Point Military Academy.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum