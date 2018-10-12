MAPS board reviews building upgrades/safety procedures

MANISTEE — Administrators from the Manistee Area Public Schools held a discussion at their board meeting this week on improvements they have made to their buildings this past summer and on safety aspects.

One of the topics addressed was the Honeywell Corporation project upgrades to the Paine Aquatic Center to make it more energy efficient. That building underwent several upgrades last summer and MAPS Business Manager Howard Vaas informed the board that the project has almost concluded.

“We have reached the point of substantial completion, but that doesn’t mean that it is 100 percent complete, as there are still a few items they are following up on mostly on fine tuning,” said Vaas. “That is one of great things with Honeywell, as you can call them three years later and they are there to answer the phone and follow up.”

Board member Paul Wehrmeister inquired if their was a maintenance contract with Honeywell. Vaas said it is kind of yes and no situation due to the high tech capability of the equipment they will have the capability to access data to make sure everything is working properly.

“They can access boilers and rooftop unit information,” said Vaas. “The line of command is we work directly with the contractors, but if we ever have any concerns and need to expedite something Honeywell is there to help us.”

Vaas said they have a good relationship with the contractors and have a good system in place.

“There is some ability for the manufacturer to touch that equipment and monitor it,” said Vaas. “They can see problems coming before they happen just by monitoring them.”

Vaas said the new dehumidifier units that were installed have made a big difference.

“It is a night and day difference as far as comfort and (swim coach) Cory (VanFleet) has said it now very quiet in there and never realized how loud it had been before,” said Vaas.

Superintendent Ron Stoneman also filled the board in on the latest Student Safety Advisory Committee meeting.

“We met this week and the main objective was to tour the high school facilities related to safety, and (high school principal) Andy (Huber) talked to us about safety operations and procedures in the building,” said Stoneman. “We also had a short presentation on MiFi Data which is a survey taken by students in the seventh, ninth and 11 grade, and it is a Michigan Department of Education sponsored survey related to behaviors. We have been taking this survey for quite a few years.”

Superintendent Ron Stoneman said they received a lot of great feedback on the safety tour.

“They got to see what a lockdown looks like in this building and some barriers and challenges of the facilities and overall exploring the building,” said Stoneman. “Some of those committee members haven’t seen the building like we showed it to them.”

Huber said the tour was informative for many of the committee members.

“It was interesting on some of their assumptions of the haves and have nots of the building,” said Huber. “They were shocked there were no sensors on the doors and that it doesn’t have a lot of other features of that kind.”

Stoneman said the architect who is working on the former high school building toured with the group.

“They were taking notes and getting a different perspective of the building than what they have looked at already and there was great feedback on that,” said Stoneman. “They said afterward there was a lot of great information.”

Manistee Department of Public Safety director Tim Kozal also took part in the tour.

“That was a great presence there as he added some stuff to the mix,” said Kozal.

Stoneman said people noticed some things like locking mechanisms were worn out and in need of replacement. He said the addition of sensors would inform staff that a door was ajar and that was a suggestion to add.

He also said the entryway to the school could be changed in a way that would not allow the public in the general commons area and make it so they needed to be buzzed in to the general school population area.

Board members heard an update from administrative staff members that teachers and staff are learning how to use the new website in terms of placing items on it, but that progress is being made with it.

Jefferson Elementary principal Julia Raddatz added parents are beginning to use it as well.

“We are using it to set up parent-teacher conferences and as people from our staff are getting more comfortable and confident with it they keep adding more,” said Raddatz. “We have a lockdown drill planned and we will be putting it on the website right after to let people know, so it is a consistent source of information. We are going to work on keeping it up to date.”

Stoneman reminded board members that the November board meeting is being moved to Nov. 7 due to the rifle firearm season opening a week later when the meeting normally takes place.