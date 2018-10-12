Onekama board gets report on sinking fund projects

ONEKAMA — Putting a plan in place is the key to getting projects done in a timely manner.

When the voters of the Onekama Consolidated School District approved a 10-year, 1 mill sinking fund millage in 2016 it created a fund to provide technology upgrades, capital improvements and repairs to the school’s facilities.

However, one of the key components of a sinking fund is those tax dollars can only be used for improvements on the school’s building, grounds, technology and not for wages or anything of that nature. Since Onekama Schools is in a slight financial crunch right now due to a decline in their student count, Superintendent Kevin Hughes said sometimes people don’t understand why those sinking funds can’t be used for those purposes.

“It sounds strange that a district can be fixing stuff on their campus and having high class sizes in the classroom and not enough teachers,” said Hughes. “We are lucky that our constituency passed a bond issue and a sinking fund, but unfortunately sinking funds can’t be used for teachers, instruction or operation. Sinking and bond funds can only be used to work on things.”

Hughes said an individual district can’t pass a millage for just adding teachers as it has to be done for the whole county through the Intermediate School District.

“I think the people of our district would approve, but the way the government rigged it you can’t do that unless everyone in the ISD votes for it, and it is hard to get the whole county on the same page,” said Hughes.

Hughes said they have established a sinking fund committee that has been looking at the district’s needs, and they have put together a 10-year plan for how they hope to use the sinking funds over the duration it exists. The sinking fund will generate $3 million over that time frame and the task of the committee was to put together a plan of how they want to use those funds.

In 2017 the district used the funds to purchase technology in the form of classroom microphones, Chromebook laptops and Smartboards. Other things the funds were used for include a new well at the football field, tree removal, parking lot lots, security lights, water fountains, bleacher handrails, basketball rims and backboards, and a playground wall.

“They were easy to do and didn’t have to be engineered,” said Hughes.

Hughes said that in the summer of 2018 they used $117,000 for student technology and $203,954 for building projects. There also was a carryover of $20,026 from the previous year that allowed them access to more than just the $300,000.

Board of education/committee member Sam Cantanese said a lot of thought has gone into the process.

“The $117,000 we used for technology used to come out of our general fund budget,” said Cantanese. “That is the strategy we are talking about is pulling out as many of the general fund expenditures as we can and get them into the sinking fund.”

Other projects completed in the past summer were new rooftop ventilators, drainage for the football field, electrical work for the football field, lights in the middle school gym, plumbing, windows and bleachers for the middle school gym.

For the summer of 2019 Hughes said the tech committee is looking at ways to cut costs in the district’s next technology purchase.

“It’s about time roll out of the Apple and MacBook computers,” said Hughes. “We think it is best if we could do a three-four year lease and we have a few classrooms out there field testing Chromebooks instead. They are substantially cheaper, but the question is if their longevity is the same from our Mac products.”

Building expenses will include updating three classrooms with new windows, LED lights, new carpeting and paint.

Another project is there are some exterior doors that are not closing properly and some updates to the playgrounds. A flag pole will be added to the baseball fields and the tennis and basketball courts below the hill will be resurfaced for the first time since 2004.

Also planned is media center updates with new carpeting to replace the 22-year old carpeting. They also want to change the dirt in the baseball and softball fields.

“Those projects will be done by this time next year,” said Hughes.

He also added that although they have plans in place until 2026, they become less specific throughout the years. He said unexpected problems could alter that plan.