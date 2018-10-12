Portager spirit: Onekama Consolidated Schools celebrates 2018 Homecoming

ONEKAMA — The temperatures may have been very chilly on Friday afternoon, but the school spirit was red hot in the Village of Onekama.

Students, parents, staff and alumni from the Oneakma Consolidated Schools came out in force to enjoy the 2018 Homecoming Parade down Main Street.

The parade contained floats, banners, representatives and much more as elementary, middle and high school students were all taking part in the fun. Throughout the week students took part in a variety of theme days leading up to the big pep assembly to prepare for the Homecoming game on Friday evening against the Suttons Bay Norsemen.

Homecoming representatives this year are Kaylin Sam (freshmen representative), Coriena Maxey (sophomore representative), Savannah Laurencelle (junior representative), Katelyn McGrady (queen candidate), Chloe Wisniski (queen candidate), Hope Showalter (queen candidate), Dean Adams (freshmen representative), Conner Trowbridge (sophomore representative), Braden Hall (junior representative), Ben Johnson (king candidate), Jay Sturgeon (king candidate) and Rylan Clarke (king candidate).

The week caps off this evening with the big homecoming dance that will take place at the school.