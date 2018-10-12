Portagers lose 13-8 to Suttons Bay on Homecoming

ONEKAMA — Onekama absorbed their second loss of the season Friday night, losing in heartbreaking fashion 13-8 to Suttons Bay in a game only a defensive coach could love.

The Portagers (6-2 overall, 3-2 Midwest Central) led 8-7 for the bulk of the second half, but the Norsemen stole the victory on Onekama’s Homecoming with a long touchdown pass with 1:19 left in the contest.

“It was a disappointing end, but man, did our guys play hard,” Onekama head coach John Neph said. “They battled, Suttons Bay is a very physical team, but I’m happy with the effort.”

With the loss, only their third regular-season defeat in the past two years, the Portagers will finish in third place in the Midwest Central 8-Man Football League.

The Norsemen (7-1, 4-1) came into the contest having scored over 45 points per game, and 27 points in their only loss to Wyoming Tri-Unity, but could manage just a single touchdown in each half against the Onekama defense.

Suttons Bay took the lead in the second quarter on an 8-yard run by Lucas Mikesell that gave the Norsemen a 7-0 lead at the half.

Taylor Bennett scored the lone Onekama touchdown in the third quarter on a 55-yard run, and then quarterback Lucas Mauntler found Rylan Clarke for a 2-point conversion to give the Portagers an 8-7 lead.

That’s the way it stayed until Suttons Bay quarterback Bryce Opie connected with Mikesell for a 45-yard TD pass with 1:19 left on the temporary clock to send the large Homecoming crowd home with a bad taste in its mouth.

Bennett finished with 75 yards on seven carries, the bulk of Onekama’s 129 rushing yards as a team.

Defensively, Wade Sedlar had nine tackles and Ben Acton and Aaron Powers each recorded 8.5 tackles in the contest. That defense came up with two big stops on fourth down in the second half to keep Onekama ahead, until the heartbreak ending.

“Our guys battled, there’s no question about that,” Neph said. “One big play was the difference.”

Next up for Onekama is the regular-season finale at winless Baldwin on Friday, Oct. 19.