PREP ROUNDUP: Sabers rout Crossroads 76-0, set up crucial season finale

BIG RAPIDS — Manistee Catholic Central started slowly, but came on strong to destroy Big Rapids Crossroads in a 76-0 whitewash in Big Rapids Friday night.

With the win, the Sabers face a must-win game in their regular season finale next week against Posen. If MCC wins that game, they would automatically qualify for the playoffs, which would be the program’s first postseason appearance in eight years.

MCC head coach Jake Szymanski said that it took some turnovers to jump-start his team after a lethargic start.

“We got a couple of fumble recoveries off the bat, and we were able to stomp on them after the first few minutes,” Szymanski said. “The first five minutes or so, our offensive and defensive lines struggled a little bit.”

But once the Sabers got rolling, they took complete con=mmand of the contest, and their playoff destiny.

“We were able to run the ball at will,” Szymanski said. “We were pretty much able to do whatever we wanted to do offensively, so that was nice. The defense did a great job and the special teams showed up.”

MCC quarterback Preston Picardat ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and completed three of his six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a 71-yard TD pass from John Slivka in the contest.

Eric Stickney had 11 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown, Mateo Barnett gained 79 yard and scored a touchdown on four carries and also caught a TD pass, and Josue Hernandez and Justin Kuenzer each scored a rushing touchdown for the Sabers.

The playoff effectively start now for the Sabers, who will face Posen (6-2) next week in a win-or-go-home game. Posen lost to Au Gres-Sims 68-12 Friday night.

Saber spikers beat Evart in 5 sets

EVART — Manistee Catholic Central volleyball headed to Evart and beat the Wildcats by scores of 25-23, 25-21, 13-25, 8-25 and 15-10 Thursday. The Sabers pulled off the win despite star player Lisa Giani only entering the game in the fifth set while resting a sore back.

“The two big wins with Brethren and now Evart, that’s a feather in our cap,” said Sabers head coach Dan Long. “… I’m really happy with how we put some good things together tonight and had some good serves, had some nice blocks. Not as many kills and spikes as I’d like but we put it together in the end.”

Rylee Feliczak led the Sabers with seven kills, two aces and two blocks. Giani added two kills and two aces, Nicole Kaminski had a team-high four blocks and Natalie McLinden finished with two blocks.

The Sabers compete Saturday in the West Michigan D League Championship tournament.

Chips and Lakers run in Grabowski Memorial Invite

MANISTEE — Manistee and Bear Lake competed in the Chris Grabowski Memorial Manistee Invitational Thursday, with the Manistee boys taking fourth with a team score of 103 and Bear Lake taking sixth with a 132. The Manton boys took first with a 75. For the girls, the Chippewas took second with a team score of 90, 25 points off of Manton’s winning score of 65. The Lakers did not have enough runners to post a team score on the girls’ side.

Ransom Hoeflinger paced the Chippewas with a time of 18:13.62, good for third place. Declan McCann finished ninth with a time of 18:55.01. Oscar Sachs (19:08.14), Thomas Veine (20:21.04) and Bishop Davis (20:34.56) also scored for Manistee. Among the girls, Noelle Fink took eighth with a time of 22:21.13. Allie Thomas (22:51.48), Kendahl Wright (22:51.89), Olivia Holtgren (23:13.70) and Jenna Fortier (23:19.11) also scored for the Chippewas.

For Bear Lake, Hunter Bentley led the boys with a time of 18:56.49, good for 10th place. Jarrett Buckner (19:18.90), Luca Leffew (19:43.43), Sam Corey (20:31.06) and Trevor Eisenlohr (20:33.07) also scored for the Lakers. Hayley May led the Laker girls with a time of 24:56.56 and Kalissa Swanson ran a 27:02.37.

The Chippewas next compete in the Lakes-8 Conference Championship at Western Michigan Christrian Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Lakers will run Oct. 20 at the Manistee National Invitational at 10 a.m.