Seniors take trip to Ford Field for football game

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

I hope you are having a great weekend Manistee County! I was so surprised at the warm weather we had this last week. I keep waiting for that first freeze of the season so my allergies will clear up and I will feel better.

We got to see a great game last Sunday at Ford Field. I was a neutral participant. I thought Green Bay would win and being me, I always root for the underdog. So, I was hoping the Lions would pull it out. The Lions had a great game and it was so fun to see all of the high fiving and all of the cheering going on. The games are always a really long day, but it is nice to have a bus full of people having fun. Thanks everyone for going on this trip. I will start looking for some more fun games.

It was kind of a quiet week for the Senior Center. Monday, there was exercise and then pinochle in the evening. Tuesday was attorney services and bridge. Wednesday, we had a nice crowd for fun bingo. Thursday, we had game day, Foot Clinic and Tai Chi.

Next week will be busier. We have the hearing aid clinic on Monday. Tuesday, we have our color tour, and on Wednesday we have fun bingo, craft day with Myla after lunch, and we will be celebrating October birthdays. Thursday there will be game day, our beginning bridge group, the eyeglass clinic, drum circle, Tai Chi and the photo group. Friday, we have our senior food bank from 9-11 a.m. I hope you see something interesting to try. It is always a fun time, but you will never know unless you stop by.

We have some fun and interesting programs and activities coming up that you may be interested in in the next few weeks. The color tour is Tuesday, Oct. 16. There are still some seats left if you want to join in. Give the Senior Center a call for more information. On Wednesday, Oct. 17. We have Myla Dinger teaching us how to make pressed flower cards. If this sounds like fun, call and get signed up. On Oct. 23, we are heading over to Gloria’s Floral Garden to make pumpkin centerpieces. This will be so much fun and you can show off your work during the holidays.

We have the Colors of Autumn dinner dance on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the beautiful Ramsdell ballroom. We have Jerry Zupin doing the catering, Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band doing the entertaining and some great fun and surprises. Stop by the Senior Center to pick up your tickets. Everyone is welcome. If you like a great time, come join in. We are getting ready for the fall craft show on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to have a table in the show, just give us a call to get signed up.

I am sure you know that Medicare open enrollment starts on Oct. 15. If you need some help trying to figure out what to do, just give us a call and ask for an appointment with Bill. He will help you navigate through the rough waters.

With all the work being done on our new project, there are so many people to thank, and I just don’t know where to begin. Every step of the way, someone has stepped up and offered a hand just when we needed it. I’ll say it again: Manistee is the greatest place to live, and the people here are the best.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center food bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Oct. 19. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at(231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. The Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. The inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site.The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the City Marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/FUN BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning non-competitive bridge players. Our game day is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to sign up.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Oct. 16: Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds.

Oct. 16: Color tour/pie at Lenz’s.

Oct. 17: Craft day w/Myla Dinger (pressed flower cards).

Oct. 18: Game day at 10:30 a.m. We will be playing bunco.

Oct. 18: Drum circle at 12:30 p.m. at the city marina building.

Oct. 18: Beginners fun bridge (non-competitive) at 10:30 a.m. at the marina building.

Oct. 21: Last potluck of the year at 1 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass and a healthy appetite.

Oct 22: Police Talk at 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Pumpkin Centerpiece class/Gloria’s at 1 p.m.

Oct. 25: Carrie Selbee & Roger Tarczon.

Oct. 26: Mystery Trip.

Oct. 31: Colors of Autumn dinner dance at 11 a.m. at the Ramsdell ballroom.

Nov. 5: Diabetic support group at 10 a.m.

Nov. 5: Safe banking for seniors at 11 a.m., presented by Huntington Bank.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Toe Tapping Tuesday

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., Color tour

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing it

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., Craft day with Myla

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & strength for seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 10:30 a.m., Bunco/Game day

· 10:30 a.m., Non-competitive beginners bridge (marina)

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 12:30 p.m., Drum circle (marina)

· 2 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (marina)

· 3 p.m., Photography group

Friday

· 9-11 a.m., Senior food bank

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength

MENU FOR WEEK of Oct. 15-19

Monday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, seasoned potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, peaches

Tuesday: Beef enchilada, Spanish rice, corn, tropical fruit, Mexican churro pastry

Wednesday: Stuffed peppers, potatoes O’Brien, yellow beans, mixed fruit, roll

Thursday: Chicken cacciatore, garlic smashed red skinned potatoes, Normandy vegetables, mandarin oranges, breadstick

Friday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, squash, pears, bread

(Menu is subject to change)