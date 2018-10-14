Author talk by Mohja Kahf at Humankind Series held today

SCOTTVILLE – West Shore Community College continues its 2018-19 Humankind series today, when Mohja Kahf, author of the novel “The Girl in the Tangerine Scarf,” delivers a presentation about her book at 7 p.m. in the Administrative and Conference Building.

This will be followed by a community discussion of Kahf’s book on Oct. 17, led by WSCC Professor of English Sean Henne, at 7 p.m. at Luciano’s Ristoranti in Ludington.

Kahf’s novel is about a Syrian girl transplanted to the American Midwest in the 1970s. Kahf borrowed details from her own life, she moved from Syria to the United States as a child, but she insists the book is not autobiographical.

Kahf’s work explores themes of cultural dissonance and overlap between Muslim-American and other communities, both religious and secular. Islam, morality, modesty, gender and gender-relations, politics, and especially identity are important aspects of her work.

She received her Ph.D. in comparative literature from Rutgers University and is currently an associate professor of comparative literature and faculty member of the King Fahd Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Year two of the Humankind series is focusing on cultural, social and political parallels between the Middle East and the U.S. This series of lectures, exhibits, activities and performances will provide diverse perspectives on a region of our world that sparks many debates and controversies.

“Through connections with the cultures and peoples of the Middle East, Humankind offers an opportunity to explore similarities and differences between our lives here in the U.S. and lives half a world away,” says Dr. Brooke Portmann, one of the organizers of the series.

For information about the entire series, contact humankind@westshore.edu. All Humankind events are free and open to the public