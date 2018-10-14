Autumn’s in the air: Onekama Fall Festival a long-time, local tradition

ONEKAMA — The stretch of M-22 in Manistee County is lined with vibrant fall colors this time of the year, and right in downtown Onekama the Portage Lake Association (PLA) Fall Festival is yet another reason visitors flock to the area each autumn.

On Saturday, visitors were able to partake in a variety of festive activities, paying tribute to classic fall traditions.

A large crowd gathered in the Onekama Village Park, in which attendees could try out artistic skills with rock painting, and enter a contest for the best pumpkin design awarding the scariest, funniest and most unusual creations.

The arts and crafts show, food vendors, bake sale and Donut Wagon were also popular stops.

Families were able to join the One Mile Fun Run, and many in costume, to win prizes for the cutest, scariest and most original costume. Children at the festival competed in the sack races, were able to try out the bounce house and wagon rides, and even get a special face paint design.

A highlight of the festival was the pet parade and costume contest, which had many entries from dogs dressed as bees, Disney characters and even President Donald Trump. The pet parade was sponsored by Manistee Veterinary Hospital, and honored the memory of Dr. Jeffrey Westheimer, a long-time supporter and veterinarian to many pets in the Onekama area.

Prizes were awarded for the funniest, most creative and best “human” costume on a pet.

Other activities included a silent auction, and several Onekama area restaurants offred discounts, specials and events throughout the festival. Douglas Valley and the Manistee Veterinary Hospital sponsored the PLA’s Onekama Fall Festival.

Participants were also able to vote on their favorite scarecrow, which have lined the stretch of M-22 in Onekama every fall for over a decade. Nearly 60 uniquely designed scarecrows are currently displayed. Winners will be announced.