Briggs

Amber and David Briggs, of Freesoil, welcome the birth of a baby boy.

Clint David Briggs was born on Oct. 1, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He measured 20 and 1/4 inches, and weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Roger Brady, of Las Vegas, NV, and Kathleen Brady, of Chandler, AZ. Paternal grandparents Dale and Kathy Briggs, of Tucson, AZ.

The baby’s siblings are named Monroe Louis and Waylon Arthur Briggs.

Lambert

Kirsten and Brian Lambert, of Bear Lake, are happy to welcome the birth of a baby girl.

Kinsley Ann Lambert was born on Oct. 5, 2018, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds and 10 ounces, and measured 19 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin Rice and Kay Bentley, of Benzonia. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Kathy Lambert, of Onekama.

The baby’s siblings are Cameron and Karson Lambert.

Clifton

Katie and Randy Clifton, of Muskegon, are the proud parents of a baby girl.

Emma Rae Clifton was born on Oct. 4, 2018, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She weighted 7 pounds 1 ounce, and measured 19 and one half inches.

Maternal grandparents are Emmy and Denis Johnson, of Manistee.

Paternal grandparents are Tim and Crystal Clifton, of Muskegon.

Sister Bella welcomes baby Emma.