Chamber announces 2018 Business Awards nominees

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the final nominees for the 2018 annual Meeting and Business Awards Dinner, proudly presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, that will take place on Nov. 8 in the event center of the Little River Casino Resort.

An outstanding number of nominations were received, highlighting many of the wonderful things happening in the community.

The final nominees are as follows:

• Business of the Year – Arcadia Bluffs, Little River Casino Resort, Meijer;

• Small Business of the Year – Iron Fish Distillery, Portage Point Resort, The Outpost;

• Business Person of the Year – Tom Amor Sr., Dan Bathrick, Larry Romanelli; and

• Community Action Award – Dannee Hoffman, Manistee Area Leadership Class 2017 2018, Michael “Mick” Szymanski.

The Chamber would like to express their gratitude to everyone who submitted nominations this year, and invites people to attend the dinner on Nov. 8 to participate in live voting for the finalists. Register online at manisteechamber.com.

