DNR: Four conservation officers receive lifesaving awards

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers who responded to three separate incidents around the state were honored at Thursday’s Natural Resources Commission meeting in Lansing.

Officers Michael Evink, of Manistique, Jeff Panich, of Lincoln, and Samuel Koscinski and Scott MacNeill, both of Manistee, received the DNR lifesaving medal for their actions that saved multiple lives.

“I am very proud of the courage and skill displayed by Evink, Panich, Kocinski and MacNeill in these lifesaving events,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Conservation officers can be relied on as first responders to not only protect our natural resources, but also to ensure the safety of the people enjoying them.”

One saved in fatal kayak accident on Lake Michigan in Manistique

CO Evink responded to a June 4 call that two men had overturned a kayak in Lake Michigan, south of Manistique. The caller said that the two men were bobbing in the water next to the kayak.

The officer responded to the scene and launched his DNR watercraft from the beach at the caller’s location. CO Evink was able to locate and secure one of the kayakers, a man in his mid-20s from Oxford, Michigan. Evink returned the kayaker, who was displaying signs of hypothermia and exhaustion, to shore where Manistique Public Safety Emergency Medical Services provided medical assistance. The man made a full recovery, thanks to CO Evink’s efforts.

Returning to the original water location, CO Evink located the second man, a 23 year old Burton, Michigan, resident, 8 to 10 feet underwater. Marking the location with dispatchers, CO Evink made several dive attempts to reach the man who had been underwater for quite some time at this point but was unsuccessful in his attempts. CO Evink remained in the area until a Michigan State Police dive team arrived and assisted the team in recovering the man’s body.

Woman rescued from Manistee River

COs Koscinski and MacNeill were conducting marine patrol July 5 on the Manistee River in Manistee County when they noticed a distressed female in fast-flowing water, located downstream of Tippy Dam. Elisabeth Aldridge, 22, of Montague, Michigan, was wrapped around a log – being pulled by the current, her head was barely above water and her arm was punctured by fish hooks that were attached to fishing lines tangled on the log.

Battling the fast river current, CO Koscinski controlled the DNR boat, positioning it to provide Aldridge with support. CO MacNeill reached over the boat bow to temporarily secure Aldridge in a life jacket and cut the fishing lines attached to the hooks in Aldridge’s arm.

Holding onto the boat, Aldridge broke free from the original lines, but her legs became tangled in additional hooks and lines. The force of Aldridge’s body tangled in the fishing lines pulled the bow of the boat further into the water. CO Koscinski maintained the boat while CO MacNeill held Aldridge and provided her with a knife to free her legs from the lines. In a state of shock, Aldridge was pulled into the boat where she was able to recover.

Two stranded in Lake Huron near Tawas

On July 10, CO Panich was on marine patrol heading into the Tawas Bay from Lake Huron when he observed an unoccupied personal watercraft spinning in circles, 1 mile from shore. Scanning the water, CO Panich observed two passengers, both wearing life jackets, about a half-mile from the watercraft.

CO Panich approached the passengers, a female in her 30s and a male in his 60s, both from Florida. Stopping the boat, CO Panich asked the passengers to swim to the ladder and climb onto the DNR boat. The female passenger was able to climb aboard, but the man indicated he had no strength. CO Panich was able to assist the fatigued and shaking man onto the boat.

The passengers said that they had been riding the rented watercraft and were not wearing the safety lanyard when they fell into the water. When the watercraft circled around them, they would try swimming for it, heading further into the lake instead of toward shore. The two estimated they were in the water for 30 minutes before CO Panich arrived.

“Our division is unique in its mission and is able to respond quickly to events like these across all of Michigan – conservation officers are always nearby,” said Chief Hagler.

Michigan conservation officers are fully commissioned state peace officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety and protect citizens by providing general law enforcement duties and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve. Learn more at michigan.gov/conservationofficers.