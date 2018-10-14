Manistee Blessings in a Backpack receives $500 donation

MANISTEE — The Manistee Blessings in a Backpack recently accepted a $500 donation from the Filer Mill Community Club, which will pay for five kids’ weekend meals for a whole school year.

Backpacks were also donated from the Vera Bradley Co., which were distributed to the local chapter by the National Blessings in a Backpack Program.

Manistee Blessings in a Backpack started in Nov. 1, 2015. Three churches work together to make the program successful, Manistee United Methodist, First Baptist and First Congregational, along with Love INC and the Manistee Area Public Schools.

The program sends $100 for every child, which pays for 39 weekend meals within a school year.

The program has agreements with Meijer, Wal-mart, Sysco and Gordon Foods to receive food at a reduced cost.

On Nov. 1, 2015, the program started with 19 children. They were identified as homeless. By the end of that year, they fed 84 children.

Each Wednesday, bags are delivered to the schools and then sent home on Friday. Once a month, they also include a small bag of toiletries, which were donated.

Monetary donations are accepted for the local program. Volunteers to help pack bags or organize a food drive (for specific, nonperishable items) are also needed.

Checks can be made out to Manistee United Methodist Church, and write “backpack” on the memo line. If mailed send to: Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., Manistee, MI, 49660.